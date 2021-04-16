Brush fire leads to some evacuations in rural Clackamas County

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Northwest Oregon. It's in effect at least through Friday night.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A fast-moving brush fire in rural Clackamas County led to some evacuations Friday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Clackamas Fire District 1 said several homes east of Oregon City in the area of South Redland and South Neibur roads are under a Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation alert.

The fire district said homes off Kraft Road and Edenwild Lane are under a Level 2 "BE SET" evacuation alert, meaning those residents should be prepared to evacuate immediately.

Go to Clackamas Fire's Twitter account for updates or sign up for public alerts through the county's website.

Crews are working to contain the brush fire off of Redland and Neibur Rd. If you live in the area please be on alert for changing evacuation levels. PIO is located at Redland Rd and Neibur. pic.twitter.com/fLSLlEOeeF — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) April 16, 2021

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Northwest Oregon, meaning there is critical fire weather conditions for much of the region due to dry, windy conditions. The warning will be in effect at least until Friday at 10 p.m.

Dangerous fire conditions are expected to continue through Saturday for much of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, NWS Portland tweeted. Outdoor burning is temporarily banned in several counties, including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas.