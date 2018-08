A brush fire in the community of Odell, south of Hood River, prompted several evacuations Wednesday afternoon, but was quickly knocked down, officials said.

The fire started in the area of Canyon Road, according to the Hood River Sheriff’s Office.

Residents along a stretch of Wyeast Road were ordered to evacuate.

The U.S. Forest Service said the two-acre fire was knocked down and crews were mopping it up just before 4 p.m.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

