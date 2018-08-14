LONGVIEW, Wash. — A brush fire has caused road closures and a voluntary evacuation of a trailer park in Longview on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire has burned about 20-25 acres. The voluntary evacuation is for the El Patio trailer park in the 600 block of California Way, according to Longview police.

There are several road closures in the area of the trailer park. Visit Longview police Facebook page for the latest closures.

Longview Fire said about 65 firefighters are on scene and they believe they have the fire under control. A helicopter is also dropping water on the fire.

No one has been injured and no structures have been burned, according to a fire official.

People are still being asked to stay clear of the area.

This story will be updated. Latest updates on Longview Fire Facebook page

© 2018 KGW