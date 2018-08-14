LONGVIEW, Wash. — A brush fire caused road closures and a voluntary evacuation of a trailer park in Longview on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire burned about 20-25 acres. The voluntary evacuation was for the El Patio trailer park in the 600 block of California Way, according to Longview police.

There were several road closures in the area of the trailer park.

Longview Fire said about 65 firefighters were on scene and the fire was mostly contained. A helicopter assisted by dropping water on the fire.

No one was injured and no structures were burned, according to a fire official.

