FOREST GROVE, Ore. — A brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon has burned about 15-20 acres and four structures.

Three of the structures were damaged while one was destroyed, according to Forest Grove Fire. The fire started in the area of Timmerman Road and Shearer Hill Road.

Additional resources were initially called when the fire continued to spread. The fire was under control by Monday evening, officials said.

Photos: Brush fire burns structures in Forest Grove

Eight total houses were evacuated or vacant at the time of the fire. Residents were allowed to come back home Monday night.

Crews will continue to mop-up and put out hot spots through the night.

