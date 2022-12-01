CEO of nonprofit Brown Hope will remain in role amid investigations

Cameron Whitten was reinstated as head of Brown Hope during a board meeting Wednesday night. He was previously placed on leave pending an internal investigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cameron Whitten, the founder of Portland racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope, will remain as CEO amid two pending investigations.

Brown Hope board president Greg McKelvey had placed Whitten on paid administrative leave last week over what he called "multiple serious allegations." McKelvey had declined to provide further details on the nature of the allegations.

In contrast to McKelvey's decision last week, the nonprofit's board of directors reinstated Whitten as CEO during a meeting Wednesday night, Whitten said in a tweet.

Whitten confirmed that a third party legal and human resources staff is working with the board of directors "to ensure a fair and thorough investigation process."

"I return to work a bit shaken, a little bruised," Whitten said in a thread on Twitter. "But most importantly, I'm inspired by [the] outpour of support as community members & Brown Hope staff rallied in defense of justice & due process."

In addition to the internal investigation, the Oregon Department of Justice plans to open an investigation into the nonprofit, The Oregonian reported earlier this week. KGW reached out to the state's Department of Justice, but as of Friday afternoon, have not heard back yet.