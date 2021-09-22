'It's more than just providing vaccines': Gov. Brown honors Washington County for vaccination milestone

The governor visited Washington County to see how they vaccinated 80% of adults before any other county in Oregon.

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is honoring Washington County for being the first county in Oregon to reach the 80% vaccination mark.

On Wednesday, Brown visited Forest Grove during one of the county’s most popular weekly vaccination clinics. Nonprofit Adelante Mujeres has been hosting the clinic every Wednesday since early July, offering vaccine recipients a special incentive: a $50.00 gift certificate to the Forest Grove Farmer's Market right outside their doors. It’s a place where many in the community feel safe.

“It's more than just providing vaccines, right?” said Gov. Brown, while touring the building. “It's providing people with education and information and answering questions.”

Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington said that mindset is one reason for the county’s vaccination success.

“Partnerships are really what help our community members,” said Harrington.

During the clinic, Victor Torres Lopez and his father Alfanzo both got their second vaccine doses.

“It feels great to know that there are lots of people getting vaccinated to stay safe and to have a great community,” said Torres Lopez.

Gov. Brown praised Washington County’s efforts to “close the equity gap.” She said that means making sure communities of color get vaccinated at the same rate the majority of the population does.

“Literally driving the mobile [vaccination] vans into communities, into neighborhoods,” said Brown. “Providing the information and education and vaccinations for community members.”

According to state health data, two other Oregon counties have since hit the 80% percent vaccination mark: Multnomah and Hood River, with Lincoln County close behind. But for Washington County, being first felt like validation for their hard work to keep community members safe.

“Everyone deserves that,” said Harrington.