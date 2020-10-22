Brothers ages 15, 11 tied to deadly attack on Gresham man

Police say three children were involved in the killing of Tod Alan Barker, a father and grandfather.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Two brothers ages 15 and 11 have been tied to a fatal attack in downtown Gresham that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Tod Alan Barker, police announced Wednesday.

On Sept. 27, Gresham police said Barker was walking on Northeast Roberts Avenue near Northeast Second Street when he was assaulted at random.

Barker, from Gresham, died nearly two weeks later on Oct. 9 as a result of the attack, leaving behind children and grandchildren. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the attack earlier this week. The involved teens are facing charges of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

The 11-year-old boy was released to his family, and it's unclear if he will face charges in the attack.