Parents of slain Portland man still seeking justice three years after his death

Brian Spaulding was found shot to death inside his home near Irving Park in June 2017.

PORTLAND, Ore. — If ever there was a couple that knew how to adapt to the changing world we find ourselves living in, it is George and Carolyn Spaulding. Their world changed forever three years ago.

"We miss him everyday," said George. "It's befuddling to say the least."

The Spaulding's son, Brian, was found dead inside his home near Irving Park on June 12, 2017.

"Worst day of my life," said George.

It was George and Carolyn who made the discovery. They say Brian was shot to death.

"It was not a drive-by shooting. This didn't come through a window or wall. It wasn't random. It was purposeful. Somebody did this on purpose," said George.

But who? It is a question that haunts the Spauldings more often than not.

"It could've been someone he knew," said George. "I myself put it off to a sketchy friend of a sketchy friend of a sketchy friend."

As if not knowing who pulled the trigger was not bad enough, in the months leading up to this third anniversary of of Brian's murder, George was diagnosed with prostate cancer and Carolyn was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

"Triple whammy, lose Brian and I get this and she gets that," said George. "It's like what is happening?"

The Spauldings cannot help but fear they may never find out who killed their son.

"I do have my religion that I fall back on," said Carolyn. "I believe in the resurrection so I believe some day I'll be able to see him again."

Until then, the Spauldings continue to hope for justice for Brian.

"The bottom line is there's one person out there who knows why this terrible thing happened to Brian and that's the person who pulled the trigger," said George. "It's reasonable to assume there's at least one other person out there who knows that person and knows they did it or suspects they did it."