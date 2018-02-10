Former NBA player Chris Dudley, former college classmate of Brett Kavanaugh walks into the hearing room as Kavanaugh testifies in front of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Sept. 27, 2018, Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Report: Brett Kavanaugh, Chris Dudley were in bar fight after 1985 UB40 concert –The ex Blazer and GOP candidate in the 2010 Oregon governor's race was in a brawl with friend Kavanaugh, the New York Times reports. The fight started when Kavanaugh mistook a man as the lead singer for UB40.That guy was annoyed and it was on.

Get your flu shot by the end of October, CDC says – "The flu vaccine for this season has been updated to hopefully be a better match to the viruses that are Publics Health's best guess for which ones will be circulating," says Dr. Jennifer Vines, the deputy health officer for Multnomah County. It's particularly important for young kids, seniors, pregnant women and people with underlying illnesses to get the flu vaccine.

Amazon raising minimum wage to $15 per hour for US workers – The company said Tuesday the wage hike will benefit more than 350,000 workers, which includes full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions. The median pay for an Amazon employee last year was $28,446, according to government filings, which includes full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

