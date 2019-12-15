PORTLAND, Ore. — Nothing brings us together quite like food. Saturday, there was plenty of it at the Eat with a Refugee and Immigrant lunch in Southeast Portland.



“Portland, to me, is very welcoming, generous and I've got all the help I needed. Otherwise I wouldn't be in this position today,” Volunteer Coordinator Som Subedi said.



Subedi started the event to connect refugees to their new community, because he knows how isolating it can be when rebuilding your life in a new country.



When he was just five-years-old, Subedi was forced to leave his homeland of Bhutan because of his ethnicity and culture. He then spent the next two decades in a refugee camp in Nepal before coming here to Oregon in 2008.



“Because I was in camp for so long, I spent my life without hope of the future,” Subedi said. “So, I had to live my life and be self-sufficient and be part of the community.”



Now, he is helping other refugees be part of the community too by organizing community meals and fundraisers to welcome refugees and immigrants to Portland.

The U.S. overall, however, has become less welcoming to refugees in recent years.



For decades the U.S. led the world as the top country for refugee admissions. That's no longer the case. The U.S. trailed the rest of the world in refugee resettlement in 2017 and 2018, according to the Pew Research Center.



Under a new refugee admissions ceiling set by the Trump Administration, the U.S. plans to admit a maximum on 18,000 refugees in 2020, down from 30,000 in 2019. That would be the lowest number of refuges resettled by the U.S. in a single year since 1980, when congress created the nation's refugee resettlement program, according to the Pew Research Center.

In Oregon, the state saw over 1,300 new refugee arrivals in 2017. That number was more than cut in half a year later to just over 600.



As those numbers go down, so too does the funding for important services. However, Democratic State Representative Alissa Keny-Guyger says Oregon is headed down a different path.



“I'm very proud of Oregon. I think we're worked on a bipartisan basis to really support our refugees and immigrants,” she said.



This past summer Governor Kate Brown signed HB 2508, providing $2 million dollars in grants to the state's three refugee resettlement agencies.



“I think it's really incumbent that we to everything we can as the host community to embrace them and help them get the right starts here so they can really give back to the community,” Keny-Guyger said.



Anti-immigrant and anti-refugee sentiment can be hard to escape, Subedi said, but at Saturday’s lunch, alongside his neighbors, he couldn't feel more at home.



“This kind of festival brings some joy and happiness and also send a strong message to the outer community that Portland is a welcoming place,” Subedi said.

RELATED: US held enough migrant children this year to fill NFL stadium

RELATED: Portland's new legal aid program helps nearly 450 immigrants