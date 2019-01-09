WOODBURN, Ore. — A 5-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in rural Marion County on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. at a large gathering on a rural property, located in the 10600 block of Monitor-McKee Road NE, south of Woodburn. First responders tried to resuscitate the boy but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said it doesn't appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.