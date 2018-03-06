FAIRVIEW, Ore. – An 8-year-old boy was pulled from the water at a Fairview Park late Saturday afternoon and was taken to the hospital.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was rescued by his father from a swim area at Blue Lake Regional Park shortly before 5 p.m.

A nurse, who happened to be at the park, performed CPR on the boy, who was not breathing or conscious, the sheriff’s office said.

The nurse performed CPR on the boy for about 10 minutes. The boy started breathing again and his heart began beating again, but he did not regain consciousness, deputies said.

As of 6:45 p.m., deputies said the boy was alive.

© 2018 KGW