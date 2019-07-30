GRESHAM, Ore. — An 8-year-old boy drowned in the Sandy River near the boat dock at Oxbow Regional Park in Gresham on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was visiting the park with family.

According to Gresham Fire, the boy was swimming without a life jacket when he went under the water around 12:55 p.m.

There was no cellphone service in the area. The boy had not been seen for 20-30 minutes by the time a 911 call got through to emergency dispatchers.

Rescue crews from Gresham Fire and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. Rescue swimmers found the boy's body at 2:20 p.m.

The boy's name has not been released.

Gresham Fire is reminding swimmers to always wear a life jacket. Water temperatures are cold and the rivers can be swift.

