LONG BEACH, Wash. — An accident Friday near Long Beach killed an 11-year-old boy and sent three members of his family to the hospital.

Family and friends have identified the boy as Gavin Lehotta, of Long Beach.

His father, Steven Lehotta Jr., remains in the hospital but was just released from the intensive care unit, a family member told KGW. Steven’s wife, Marina Koontz, and daughter, Audrey Lehotta, are also expected to recover.

The family was hurt in a two-vehicle head-on collision about 4:28 p.m. on Sandridge Road, near the 15900 block.

First responders found one of the vehicles, a gray Jeep Cherokee occupied by the family, resting on its driver's side down a slight embankment.

A witness told police the other vehicle, a northbound Dodge Ram truck, had swerved into the southbound lane of Sandridge Road several times before the collision with the Cherokee,

The driver of the truck didn't appear to be under the influence at the time of his evaluation, police said, but the investigation is ongoing. He suffered minor injuries.

Gavin was pronounced deceased at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco at about 5:59 p.m. Friday.



A Gofundme to raise money for the Lehotta/Koontz family describes Gavin as a boy who loved motocross racing.

“To Gavin, racing was life,” it said. “This little boy idolized the entire Pro world and aspired to be the next great. He was one in a million and without a doubt had the potential to take on the moto world.”

