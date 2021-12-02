How to get a booster or third COVID vaccine dose in Oregon and Washington

There are several ways you can get an appointment for a booster shot or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon and Washington.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health experts are encouraging everyone eligible to get their booster shots sooner rather than later. In the United States, everyone 18 years and older who have received their original vaccines no sooner than six months prior are eligible for their booster shots.



With the omicron COVID-19 variant reaching the U.S., the availability of appointments in the very near future is shrinking. Health officials in Oregon and Washington urge people to be patient.

“I would recommend not giving up and continuing to try and make an appointment because I think whether you get the booster today or next week, it's important that you get it as soon as possible,” said Clark County Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick.

It's important to note that the lack of availability in appointments thus far has not been linked to a lack of vaccine but to the increase in the number of people trying to get a booster or third dose all at once and in some cases, to staffing shortages at some Oregon pharmacies. In an effort to combat that, the Oregon Health Authority is offering to pay temporary pharmacists in order to bolster workforces, said Rudy Owens, a public affairs specialist for the Oregon Health Authority.



There are several avenues you can check to make a booster appointment:

Check the state's website

In Oregon and Washington, there are vaccine locator tools.

Washington vaccine appointment locator tool

Oregon vaccine appointment locator tool



You can also call 8333.VAX.HELP or text your zipcode to 438829 (GETVAX). Both of these tools will bring up a list of commercial pharmacies providing booster appointments.

Check directly with pharmacies

Using the vaccination locator tool for your state is a good way to check locations near you but local commercial pharmacies have information on their websites to make appointments, as well.

Some pharmacies also offer walk-in appointments. Some health care organizations recommend calling pharmacies first for details.

Check for community-organized vaccine clinics

Checking with your county’s website is also a good idea. Some individual counties are holding their own clinics that you may be able to get an appointment at. There are also community organizations holding vaccine clinics:



The Rosewood Initiative in Southeast Portland holds a vaccine clinic every Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. No ID, insurance, or appointment needed. It has access to all three vaccines, including child-size doses. It has both boosters and third doses (third doses are recommended for those who are immunocompromised 28 days after full vaccination.)

Multnomah County holds vaccination clinics three times a week. You do not need an appointment, ID, proof of eligibility or insurance.

Tuesday & Saturday clinic: Fabric Depot located at 700 SE 122nd Avenue in Portland from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday clinic: Mt. Hood Community College Gresham Campus located at 26000 SE Start Street in Gresham from 10:30 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Tim’s hot tip, booster shots available walk in at Safeway in the Pearl. I believe they have all brands I know they have Pfizer or Moderna. Super nice nurse named Ana did a great job! Barely a wait right now get in there! @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/RHhuVEx2g4 — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) December 2, 2021

Vaccines for children