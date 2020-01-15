Bon Jovi just announced the dates for their 'Bon Jovi 2020 Tour' that includes a Wednesday, June 10 show at the Tacoma Dome and a Thursday, June 11 concert at the Moda Center.

The two concerts are the first of their nationwide tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Backstage with JBJ fan club members and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets prior to the general public beginning Tuesday, January 21 at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Bon Jovi's third 'pay if you can' restaurant will help hungry college students

RELATED: 8 questions: A Portland music teacher

RELATED: Bon Jovi, Moody Blues among 2018 Rock Hall inductees: See the full list