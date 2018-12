GASTON, Ore. — One man was taken to the hospital in a hazmat situation at the Riverside Apartments in Gaston, according to the Washington County Sheriff's office.

Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution, the sheriff's office said in a series of tweets. There was a strong chemical smell at the apartments.

The Portland Police Bureau bomb squad has been dispatched to the scene. Officials did not say why the unit was dispatched.

A Portland Police Bureau bomb squad has been dispatched to a hazmat incident in Gaston, Ore.

Washington County Sheriff