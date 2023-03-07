Boise woman not seen for a week; car found in eastern Oregon

A car belonging to Gwen Brunelle, 27, was found Friday on Succor Creek Road. Her family says she may have wandered off or may have been abducted.

BOISE, Idaho — It's been a week since a Boise woman left home for a road trip and six days since anyone's seen her, but family members say her car was found Friday on Succor Creek Road in Malheur County, Oregon.

The last known contact anyone had with Gwendolyn Margaret Brunelle, 27, was at around noon Tuesday, June 27, at the Sinclair Station in Jordan Valley, Oregon. She was believed to be traveling in a gray 2008 Honda Element with Idaho license plate 5WT6X. Her family said she left Boise on Monday, June 26.

In a post on Facebook over the weekend, Brunelle's family said her car was found Friday on Succor Creek Road about four-tenths of a mile west of Highway 95. Several rescue crews, including Malheur County Search and Rescue, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, the Ontario Fire Department, and volunteers, have been searching for Brunelle on foot, on horseback, and by using drones, dogs and UTVs. KTVB has reached out to the Malheur County Sheriff's Office for more information about the search.

Brunelle is described as 5-foot-7, about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and medium brown hair.

"She may have wandered from the car or was abducted," according to a flyer her family and friends have been sharing. "She may present as disoriented."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gwen Brunelle is asked to call Boise Police at 208-377-6790 or the Malheur County Sheriff's Office at 541-473-5125.

This story will be updated when any new information is confirmed.

Gwen Brunelle is missing Gwen Brunelle’s car was found on the Succor Creek Road 0.4 miles west of Highway 95 in Malheur... Posted by Andy Brunelle on Sunday, July 2, 2023

