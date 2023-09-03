Boil water advisory issued in Gervais after damage from thunderstorm

Officials are advising residents to boil their water for the next 48 hours after a thunderstorm damaged several critical electrical components.

GERVAIS, Ore. — A thunderstorm on Saturday night caused significant damage to several critical electrical components of the town of Gervais' water system, causing a loss of pressure.

A boil water advisory has been issued as a precaution. Police say this is standard protocol and should not alarm residents.

"Our public works crew has worked all night to get and keep the system working," said Mayor Annie Gilland.

The mayor told KGW that the water needs to be lab tested to make sure it's okay to drink and use, but that won't happen until after the holiday.

Residents are advised to boil drinking water for the next 48 hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information became available.

AVISO DE HERVIR AGUA EMITIDO: Como medida de precaución, la ciudad de Gervais ha emitido un aviso de hervir agua. Esto... Posted by Gervais Police Department on Sunday, September 3, 2023

