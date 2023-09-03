Boil water advisory issued in Gervais after damage from thunderstorm

GERVAIS, Ore. — A thunderstorm on Saturday night caused significant damage to several critical electrical components of the town of Gervais' water system, causing a loss of pressure.
A boil water advisory has been issued as a precaution. Police say this is standard protocol and should not alarm residents.
"Our public works crew has worked all night to get and keep the system working," said Mayor Annie Gilland.
The mayor told KGW that the water needs to be lab tested to make sure it's okay to drink and use, but that won't happen until after the holiday.
Residents are advised to boil drinking water for the next 48 hours.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information became available.
Download the KGW News app: Download for iPhone here | Download for Android here
Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here
See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections