OREGON CITY, Ore. – A body was reportedly found along Interstate 205 on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon State Police is investigating.
A caller reported seeing the body at around 3 p.m. just southwest of the I-205 interchange with Highway 213 in Oregon City, according to Clackamas County dispatch.
The off-ramp from I-205 northbound to Highway 213 southbound is closed as OSP investigates.
Latest traffic updates on TripCheck
No other details were immediately released.
This story will be updated.
© 2018 KGW