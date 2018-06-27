OREGON CITY, Ore. – A body was reportedly found along Interstate 205 on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon State Police is investigating.

A caller reported seeing the body at around 3 p.m. just southwest of the I-205 interchange with Highway 213 in Oregon City, according to Clackamas County dispatch.

The off-ramp from I-205 northbound to Highway 213 southbound is closed as OSP investigates.

No other details were immediately released.

This story will be updated.

