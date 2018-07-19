SALEM, Ore. — Searchers on Sunday recovered the body of a 68-year-old man who went underwater while swimming in the Willamette River near Salem on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, family members reported Leocadio Sendejas-Sanchez went under about 200 yards north of Wheatland Ferry.

His body was found four miles downriver, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said.

Sendejas-Sanchez, who was visiting family from California, attempted to swim across the Willamette River from the Yamhill County side to the Marion County side. He was not wearing a life jacket, according to the sheriff’s office.

