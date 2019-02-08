MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The body of a missing swimmer who disappeared last week at Reeder Beach on Sauvie Island was discovered near Willow Bar on Thursday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a report of a body that had washed up on the shore of Willow Bar on Sauvie Island at about 1:50 p.m.

The body was identified as the man in his late 20s who was last seen swimming between the Willow Bar and Reeder Beach area of the Columbia River off Sauvie Island on July 26.

Oregon State Patrol, Columbia County Deputies and Multnomah County River Patrol responded.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office will not be releasing the name of the man until after his family has been notified.