Police believe a body found north of Dayton, Oregon is that of missing woman Meighan Cordie. (Photos: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office)

Missing Oregon woman Meighan Cordie found dead, family says – 'It is with very heavy hearts that we are sharing our beloved daughter Meighan has been found deceased by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable.' Anyone with information about Cordie's death should call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office at 503-434-7506.

The start of the 2018 Hood To Coast. (KGW)

Cool temps returned for the start of the Hood to Coast relay – The first team of 12,000 runners left Timberline Lodge at 5 a.m. sharp today. Temperatures were in the 40s with a brisk wind. An air advisory that lingered for days in the Portland area was lifted Thursday, so the smoky hazy conditions shouldn't be a factor.

Screenshot of viral video of man harrassing bison at Yellowstone National Park

Oregon man gets jail time for taunting Yellowstone bison – A 55-year-old Oregon man has been sentenced to 130 days in jail after pleading guilty to misconduct in two national parks, including harassing a bison in that stopped traffic in Yellowstone National Park. His three-day bender drew national ire.

