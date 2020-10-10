Officials investigating if human remains found in Snohomish are that of missing Monroe woman

While the remains have not yet been positively identified, they were found in a secluded wooded area during a planned search operation for Kenna Harris, of Monroe.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine if human remains found near Snohomish on Saturday are that of a Monroe woman missing since March, according to a press release from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Kenna Harris, 25, has been missing from Monroe since March 31, 2020.

While the remains have not yet been positively identified, they were found in a secluded wooded area during a planned search operation for Harris, officials said. Previous ground searches for Harris did not incorporate the area where the remains were found.

Officials said Harris' family was notified of the discovery Saturday.

Her family told KING 5 in a previous interview that Harris was in a car crash six years ago and suffered a serious brain injury that made it hard for her to be on her own for long periods of time.

Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are processing the scene where the remains were found. The Medical Examiner is working to positively identify the remains and determine the cause and manner of death.