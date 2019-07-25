PORTLAND, Ore. — A body recovered from a Pennsylvania river last weekend is reportedly that of a Gresham, Oregon, woman who moved to the area late last year.

Haley Lorenzen, 24, moved to Pennsylvania to be with a man she met online. That man, Phillip Walters, killed her and dumped her body, according to police. He's been charged with her murder.

Lorenzen disappeared in December 2018. Her body was recovered last weekend from the Susquehanna River, according to Northeastern Pennsylvania’s NBC affiliate WBRE.

Authorities had been searching the river for months.

