Oregon State Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13.

CORBETT, Ore. — A body found at Rooster Rock State Park on Friday and detectives are investigating, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).

State troopers responded to Rooster Rock, located off Interstate 84 east of Corbett, at about 12:45 p.m. OSP did not give any details about the circumstances of the person's death.

More information is expected to be released early next week, OSP said.