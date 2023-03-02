Body found in vehicle fire debris days later in Northeast Portland

The co-owner of the burned vehicle found the body of a 38-year old woman under the fire debris Wednesday, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Days after a fire destroyed a truck in Northeast Portland, the owner contacted Portland police after discovering the body of a 38-year old woman located under the fire debris, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the vehicle fire at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Northeast 138 and Northeast Jarrett Way near Marine Drive.

The woman's cause of death has yet to be determined. The cause of fire is under investigation and an additional investigation by the Fire Investigation unit is underway.

When Portland Fire and Rescue arrived on Saturday they found a delivery truck that was on fire. Crews worked to put the fire out from outside the truck.

Crews found the delivery truck with upgrades and makeshift heating sources as well as smoking materials inside the truck, according to PF&R.

PF&R also confirmed once the flames died down and were at a safe temperature for entry inside the truck crews found more active fire in addition to extreme clutter which made it harder to safely put out the fire.

They utilized an entire 500-gallon tank of water from the fire engine to safely put out the flames, according to PF&R.

Crews searched both the interior and exterior of the delivery truck with flashlights and tried to separate the many items within the cluttered vehicle that melted together forming a large singular mass of burnt items.

Crews utilized another 500 gallon of water on the vehicle and items to ensure that all hotspots within the interior of the truck were completely extinguished.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

