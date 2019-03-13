RAINIER, Ore. — A body was found in Columbia County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after noon they received a report about a female’s body on the side of Neer City Road in Rainier. Deputies said they have a tentatively identified the body but are in the process of notifying family members.

Investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, St. Helens police, Scappoose police and Oregon State Police are on scene.

No other details were immediately released.