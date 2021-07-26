Body found in Clackamas River in Oregon City

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a snorkeler reported seeing the body near Clackamette Park.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) dive team recovered a body from the Clackamas River in Oregon City Friday afternoon.

Crews found the body downstream from Highway 99E/McLoughlin Bridge.

CCSO has not identified the body and has not released the cause of death. It's unknown how long the body had been in the river. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab will perform an autopsy.