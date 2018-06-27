OREGON CITY, Ore. – A body was found along Interstate 205 on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon State Police is investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Oregon City Police first responded to the interchange of I-205 and Highway 213 after receiving a report of a dead person at around 12:30 p.m.

Oregon State Police took over the investigation later in the afternoon. Traffic on I-205 in the area was disrupted for much of the evening commute.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oregon State Police at 503-375-3555.

