PORTLAND, Ore. — One day after a Multnomah County grand jury determined that two Portland State University public safety officers were justified when they shot and killed Jason Washington on campus last June, PSU released videos from the officers’ body cameras.

KGW obtained the unedited videos from PSU via a public records request.

The videos show officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie arriving on the scene, near Southwest Broadway and College Street, early in the morning on June 29. The officers encountered a fight on the sidewalk, and a witness can be clearly heard telling them, “he pulled a gun on us,” while pointing at Washington.

Watch Officer Dewey’s body cam video (WARNING: The video is graphic and some may find it disturbing)

Watch Officer McKenzie’s body cam video (WARNING: The video is graphic and some may find it disturbing)

The fight continued on the sidewalk with the officers, along with Washington, trying to break it up.

Officer Dewey grabbed Washington by the arm and told him to back up. During the commotion, Washington fell to the ground and the gun he was carrying fell onto the sidewalk. Washington had a concealed carry permit.

“He’s got a gun,” officer Dewey said.

When Washington picked up the gun, both officers yelled for him to drop it and warned him they would shoot him. Then they opened fire.

The Multnomah County grand jury determined the officers acted in self-defense or in the defense of other people when they shot Washington.

Read more: No charges for PSU officers who shot, killed Jason Washington, grand jury rules

The Portland Police Bureau has not released its report on the incident. KGW has requested the report.

After the grand jury’s decision was announced, Washington’s widow, Michelle Washington, released a statement and said she will pursue other legal options.

“Although my family and I are disappointed the PSU officers will not face criminal charges, we appreciate the hard work of those serving on the grand jury. I will be looking to my attorney, Christopher Larsen, to guide us through the next steps in this process. We want those responsible for the death of my husband to be held accountable. We will always remember and love Jason and know he was needlessly killed while attempting to keep the peace,” she said.

