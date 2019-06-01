Two men were found dead inside an SUV submerged in the Collawash River on Saturday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The search began on Thursday after the sheriff’s office received a report of two missing men that hadn’t returned from their trip to East County. Kevin Shaver and Chase Villareal were last seen in a red Chevy Tahoe, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office searched the area of the Ripplebrook Ranger station about 25 miles east of Estacada along Highway 224.

At about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, officials found the SUV submerged in the Collawash River. They also found and rescued the dog along the far bank of the river.

Authorities returned on Saturday to retrieve SUV from the river. Inside they found the bodies of Shaver and Villareal.

The families of the men have been notified, deputies said.

Investigators believe speed may have been the cause the SUV to leave the roadway and into the Collawash River.