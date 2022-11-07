Boat hits two tubers on Willamette River in Newberg; one critically injured

NEWBERG, Ore. — A boat ran over two people as they were tubing on the Willamette River in Newberg Monday afternoon, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities responded to the Rogers Landing boat ramp where they learned the boat operator struck the two people while towing them when their paths crossed in the water.
One of them had serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter. The other male was transported to Legacy Immanuel hospital in Portland with less severe injuries.
The sheriff's office told KGW the boat operator showed no signs of impairment.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
RELATED: Officials deal with drownings, warn of water conditions as hot weather hits Pacific Northwest