Boat hits two tubers on Willamette River in Newberg; one critically injured

Authorities said the boat operator ran over two young men while towing them in the water. One of them was taken to the hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter.

NEWBERG, Ore. — A boat ran over two people as they were tubing on the Willamette River in Newberg Monday afternoon, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities responded to the Rogers Landing boat ramp where they learned the boat operator struck the two people while towing them when their paths crossed in the water.

One of them had serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by a LifeFlight helicopter. The other male was transported to Legacy Immanuel hospital in Portland with less severe injuries.

The sheriff's office told KGW the boat operator showed no signs of impairment.

At Rogers Landing Boat Ramp in Newberg. Deputies say a boat hit two young men it was pulling on an inner tube in the Willamette River. Both victims were transported to the hospital, one has life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/QabrkVZY82 — Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) July 12, 2022