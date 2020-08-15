Blazers win and will go to the playoffs

They needed all that just to get into the playoffs.

Damian Lillard scored 31 points, CJ McCollum had 14 of his 29 in the fourth quarter - including a pair of big jumpers over Ja Morant late - and the Blazers clinched the NBA’s final playoff spot by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 on Saturday. Portland’s reward: A matchup with the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, starting Tuesday.