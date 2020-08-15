x
Blazers win and will go to the playoffs

The Blazers pulled a win over the Memphis Grizzlies and have made the playoffs.
Credit: AP
Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum, left, and Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) go after a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A fourth consecutive down-to-the-wire finish, a fourth consecutive win for the Portland Trail Blazers. 

They needed all that just to get into the playoffs. 

Damian Lillard scored 31 points, CJ McCollum had 14 of his 29 in the fourth quarter - including a pair of big jumpers over Ja Morant late - and the Blazers clinched the NBA’s final playoff spot by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 on Saturday. Portland’s reward: A matchup with the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, starting Tuesday. 

Morant had 35 for Memphis.

