PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday announced that the organization and owner Jody Allen will commit more than $1.4 million to COVID-19 relief.

The money includes pay for part-time workers at the Rose Quarter, who would have missed out on money from nine postponed home games.

“This was a very important to Jody that we take care of part-time employees who are missing out on wages relating to the suspension of our season,” Blazers CEO Chris McGowan told The Athletic.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11.

The Portland Timbers and Thorns FC on Tuesday announced they will pay part-time workers for games missed due to cancellation during the coronavirus pandemic. The soccer clubs also announced various community initiatives, including the donation of 1,000 pounds of food to a local nonprofit.

