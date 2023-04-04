'I want to hold them accountable': Portland man sues Longview gas station for racial discrimination

A clerk threatened the plaintiff with a weapon and called him racist slurs during a confrontation that started over a parking issue, according to the lawsuit.

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Portland man is suing a Longview, Washington gas station for racial discrimination. The plaintiff, who is Black, said what began as a quick pit stop in January 2022 escalated into a confrontation where a worker hurled slurs and physically threatened him.

"It was an evening that I wish that would have never happened," said Anthony Simmons, the plaintiff.

Simmons said that he was working late at his Longview auto garage on January 21, 2022. Around 11 p.m., he grabbed some take-out for dinner.

"They forgot to put napkins in my bag, so as I'm eating my tacos, things are getting messy, Ampm gas station is right there," Simmons said. "Probably the only place that's open at night time around here."

Simmons stopped by the ARCO ampm gas station near the intersection of 15th Avenue and Tennant Way. He parked his truck in the loading zone, figuring it would only take him a few minutes to grab napkins. Inside the ARCO ampm, Simmons said an attendant confronted him right away. He said she called him "boy," a historically racist insult, and told him to move his truck.

"I just told her there's no need to be racist about that," Simmons said. "After I acknowledged her about that, she called me the n-word and she probably said it four or five times."

According to the lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday, Simmons responded by shoving a plastic sunglass display case on the counter toward Audry McQueen, one of the defendants in the lawsuit. As Simmons turned to leave, he said McQueen extended a collapsible baton and tried to hit Simmons with it. Another clerk called 911.

"I have a Black man who’s literally damaging my product," said clerk Shalleena Canizal in the 911 recording. "He assaulted us both."

Canizal is also a defendant in the lawsuit. In the background of the 911 recording, McQueen can be heard taunting Simmons, calling him a racist name multiple times.

"They falsely accused me of crimes, saying that I was assaulting them when I never touched anybody in the store," Simmons said.

Minutes later, Simmons said police were at his auto shop.

"They pulled me over, there was a bunch of police out in the street" he said. "Kind of shook me up because I could be dealing with the same kind of people, but now they have guns on them."

Simmons said after a few minutes and cross checking stories, the officers left without incident.

"I just thank God that nobody got hurt that evening," Simmons said. "Nobody's life got taken that evening cause it could've happened, really easily."

KGW reached out to ARCO ampm and a clerk said McQueen and Canizal no longer worked there. The owners named in the lawsuit, Anjana Sarad and Manoj Sarad were not available. The lawsuit states, "Ramji LLC is directly liable for the discriminatory conduct of its employees."

As for damages, the lawsuit doesn't specify a dollar amount but said it’s to be proven at trial and estimated damages would be greater than $100,000.