Black Friday deals arrive weeks early in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. — It seems like everything is changing in 2020, including Black Friday shopping.

Instead of a one or two-day event where the mad dash of shoppers rush in to get the latest deals on TVs, electronics or the hottest toys, Black Friday deals will be available for longer.

"We recognize that we're in the middle of a pandemic," Jeffery Temple, director of corporate affairs for Fred Meyer, said. "We've heard from our customers that they still want to have a fun Black Friday experience, as long as it's safe."

To keep the hoards of people from hitting the stores all at once, sales started early this year.

"The idea is to provide more opportunity to spread out how shoppers come to the store," Temple said. "We recognize that on Black Friday there can be a real rush, so we've figured that if we gave more opportunity for folks to come in earlier and take advantage of prices earlier, that would allow for a more safe approach towards delivering a fun Black Friday experience."

It's not only the in-store experience where you'll see the deals. Shoppers should also expect deals online, some just as good as the in-store deals.

Target announced most of its Black Friday deals would be the same for both its store and online platforms.

In a statement posted on Target's website, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Christina Hennington said, “We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience.”

Jennifer Nolfi, the executive director of the Center for Retail Leadership at Portland State University, said, "I really don't think we're going to see retailers driving people to their stores. There is certainly going to be that in-store option. I think a lot of retailers are going to be seeking to connect with their customers online."

The National Retail Federation expects 60% of shoppers to shop online, slightly up compared to last year when 56% of shoppers did so.

So is this the new Black Friday we can all expect? Is the traditional Black Friday event gone? Nolfi said it's just evolving.