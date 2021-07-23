BIPOC Block Party in McMinnville promotes inclusion, empowerment

The family-friendly event goes from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $15 and include a swag bag.

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — This weekend there’s a fun event aimed at supporting BIPOC businesses and changing the future of winemaking in Oregon.

The nonprofit, Our Legacy Harvested is hosting its second annual BIPOC Block Party in McMinnville on Saturday.

You can expect lots of music, BIPOC artisans, chefs, brewers and winemakers.

“We have events going all day. If you have kiddo, we have kiddie activities going on. The City of McMinnville is coming out and doing face painting activities,” said Tiquette Bramlett, founder of Our Legacy Harvested and president of Vidon Vineyard.

Bramlett is the first Black woman to be appointed to oversee a U.S. winery. KGW featured her back in May.

“It’s something I pinch myself over from time to time,” said Bramlett.

“I think the thing for me that we keep highlighting is that it’s great that I’m the first, but it’s more important to focus on the fact that I’m not going to be the last,” she said.

Ever since Bramlett's appointment, her focus has been on inclusion and empowerment.

“I am going to be here to support, elevate, and advance as many people as I can,” Bramlett said.

That’s why she founded Our Legacy Harvested last summer.

“The whole mission with Our Legacy Harvested is to connect the BIPOC community with the wine industry out here in the Willamette Valley,” said Bramlett.

The money raised from the BIPOC Block Party will go toward fulfilling that mission. The event is intended to be a fun way to make new connections and build community.

“That’s the important thing for me […] no matter what your color is, if you are part of this BIPOC community, that you are not on an island on your own. You have a community behind you that will support you when you come up here,” Bramlett said.

The BIPOC Block Party will go from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Mac Market in McMinnville. Tickets are $15 and include a swag bag with goodies.