SALEM, Ore. — A bill that would keep daylight saving time permanent in Oregon is scheduled for a public hearing and work session just days after this year's actual time change on March 10.

Senate Bill 320 would continue daylight saving time at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2021, with a final decision made by voters in the November 2022 general election.

The bill is on the docket for March 12 meeting of the Senate Committee on Business and General Government at 8:30 a.m.

Washington is considering a similar measure.

Last November, California voters approved a ballot initiative to make daylight saving time permanent. That measure must now be approved by the California Legislature.

Any change to daylight saving time must also be approved by Congress, which controls time borders as specified in the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

