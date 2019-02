SALEM, Ore. — A bill being introduced in the Oregon legislature would allow non-citizens to obtain driver's licenses, driver permit or identification card.

HB 2015, or the Equal Access to Roads Act, is being introduced by a handful of representatives, including east Portland Rep. Diego Hernandez (D).

Supporters of the bill say immigrants often have to choose between risking arrest or deportation, or being unable to care for their families and get them from point A to point B.

A campaign launch is scheduled Saturday, March 2 at Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Another event is scheduled Friday, March 8 at Centro Cultural in Cornelius.

The Equal Access to Roads Act would amend state law and allow people seeking a driver's license or permit to say they "have not been assigned a Social Security number."