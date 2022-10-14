Here's how Biden's visit to Portland impacts TriMet MAX, bus services

People planning to take the MAX or bus on Friday and Saturday should plan extra time for trips and expect delays.

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet has warned riders that traffic will be impacted Friday and Saturday as President Joe Biden visits Portland. Anyone planning to take the MAX or bus should plan extra time for trips and anticipate some delays.

The MAX Blue and Red lines will be disrupted in downtown Portland through as late as 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to TriMet. Service for MAX Green, Orange and Yellow lines will be disrupted downtown from noon Friday through 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The MAX Red Line between Portland International Airport and Gateway Transit Center is also expected to see major delays Friday between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

President Joe Biden will be in Portland on Friday and Saturday. MAX and bus service will be disrupted in Downtown Portland from 6 a.m. Friday through as late as 6 p.m. Saturday, due to security surrounding his visit. — TriMet (@trimet) October 13, 2022

Delays may also occur on the east side during the president's visit as police will have MAX trains, buses and cars stop whenever the president or his motorcade is nearby, TriMet added.

People who need to take the bus around downtown Portland can also expect disruptions starting around 5 p.m. on Friday. TriMet said bus lines will be detoured as needed, but riders should plan for extra travel time and delays.