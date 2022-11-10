President Biden in Portland: His plans and the traffic impacts expected this weekend

The president will be visiting Portland on Friday and Saturday. This is Biden's second trip to Oregon this year, a state where presidential visits tend to be rare.

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland this weekend as part of a three-state West tour ahead of the midterm elections next month.

The president stopped in Colorado and California before he arrives in Oregon Friday to attend a couple events and give a speech in Portland, according to a release from the White House.

Traffic is expected to be heavy around Downtown Portland and on the east side as the president's motorcade moves around the city. Read on for what we know about his visit.

What he's doing

The president is participating in a grassroots volunteer event with Oregon Democrats on Friday and attending a reception for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek in Portland on Saturday. He's also expected to give a speech in Portland on Saturday about "lowering costs for American families."

The White House has not publicly released the locations he'll visit. A KGW reporter spotted fences being put up late Thursday afternoon in the downtown area, around multiple blocks near Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Why he's here

Democratic officials hope that while in Oregon, Biden can help consolidate the party’s support behind Kotek.

Early voting starts in the state next week and the Democratic party is in danger of losing the governor's race in the traditionally blue state, as Betsy Johnson — a former Republican and Democrat who has since quit both parties — has mounted a well-financed bid against both Kotek and the GOP's pick, Christine Drazan.

"You can make the assumption that the reason it's very tight is because Betsy Johnson is a strong candidate in this race," said Jim Moore, a politics professor at Pacific University. "She’s kind of upended the usual calculus we would make of registered Democrats far outnumbering registered republicans and the way unaffiliated voters would vote."

When he's arriving and departing

The president is expected to arrive at Portland International Airport on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. He'll stay overnight in Portland and will depart Saturday early afternoon.

KGW will live stream the president's arrival, departure and speech. You can watch that in the video player above, the KGW News app, the KGW YouTube channel or KGW+ on Roku or Amazon Fire when that happens.

Traffic impacts

Portland police have warned traffic will be impacted during the late afternoon hours and evening on Friday and to plan ahead for travel delays.

PPB would like to alert the community that major roads in the city and the downtown area will be impacted Friday during the late afternoon hours and evening due to the President's visit. Road users should plan ahead for brief travel delays. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) October 12, 2022

TriMet said its service for riders will also be disrupted on Friday and Saturday. MAX and bus service is expected to be disrupted in Downtown Portland from as early as 6 a.m. Friday through as late as 6 p.m. Saturday.

The MAX Red Line between Portland International Airport and Gateway Transit Center is also expected to see major delays Friday between 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturday between 2 to 4 p.m.