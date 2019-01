SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a semi truck on Saturday on Highway 30 and Watson Road in Scappoose, authorities said.

The driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Highway 30 reopened after being closed for approximately three hours.

Scappoose Fire District and Oregon State Police are currently on scene.

Authorities did not provide any additional information.