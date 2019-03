PORTLAND, Ore. — A bicyclist was hit by a driver and killed in Northeast Portland on Friday night.

The driver was westbound when they struck the bicyclist in the 9100 block of Northeast Killingsworth Boulevard, according to Portland police.

Witnesses tried to provide first aid but were unsuccessful.

The driver stayed at the scene. Police do not believe alcohol or speed factored into the crash. The driver was not cited.

The bicyclist was not immediately identified.