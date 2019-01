PORTLAND, Ore. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a semi-trailer on Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 30 at Northwest Front Avenue, near the St. Johns Bridge.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive their injuries, police said.

The driver of the semi-trailer has remained at the scene.

Drivers should expect traffic delays and interruptions during the investigation into the crash.