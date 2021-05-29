Bicyclist seriously hurt in Bethany crash

The sheriff's office said the crash happened Saturday at Northwest Kaiser Road and Northwest Mitchell Street.

BETHANY, Oregon — A bicyclist was seriously hurt Saturday afternoon after colliding with a car in Bethany, the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office tweeted that the crash happened at the intersection of Northwest Kaiser Road and Northwest Mitchell Street.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Deputies said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but it's unclear what type of injuries they suffered.