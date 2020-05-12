Bicyclist killed in North Portland crash

Police said the crash happened Friday at North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and North Union Street.

PORTLAND, Ore — A bicyclist died in a collision with a car in North Portland Friday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Police said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and North Union Court.

Paramedics were called to the crash immediately because of the seriousness of the crash, PPB said. The bicyclist was dead when they arrived.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to investigate and closed MLK in both directions between North Gertz Road and North Union Court.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.