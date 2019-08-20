PORTLAND, Oregon — A bicyclist was injured and an e-scooter rider cited following a collision in downtown Portland on Saturday.

The crash itself around 5:30 p.m. was not related to a large demonstration that day between dueling protesters, police said.

Some of the protesters were still in the area at the time of the collision at Southwest Broadway and Yamhill Street.

In the video (warning: profanity), the westbound e-scooter rider is traveling the wrong way on Yamhill Street, runs a red light and strikes the bicyclist who has started into the intersection southbound on Broadway.

Police said embedded paramedics provided help to the bicyclist, who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scooter rider was cited for unlawful operation of a motor assisted scooter, a class D traffic violation.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet. The scooter rider was not wearing a helmet.

