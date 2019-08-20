PORTLAND, Oregon — A bicyclist was injured and an e-scooter rider cited following a collision in downtown Portland on Saturday.

The crash itself around 5:30 p.m. was not related to a large demonstration that day between dueling protesters, police said.

Some of the protesters were still in the area at the time of the collision at Southwest Broadway and Yamhill Street.

In the video (warning: profanity), the westbound e-scooter rider is traveling the wrong way on Yamhill Street, runs a red light and strikes the bicyclist who has started into the intersection southbound on Broadway.

Police said embedded paramedics provided help to the bicyclist, who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scooter rider was cited for unlawful operation of a motor assisted scooter, a class D traffic violation.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet. The scooter rider was not wearing a helmet.

Protests in Portland, Oregon, Aug. 17, 2019
Left-aligning protesters gather near Battleship Oregon Memorial Marine Park on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in downtown Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Moriah Ratner)
Left-aligning protesters gather near Battleship Oregon Memorial Marine Park on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in downtown Portland, Ore. Hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed the downtown area, as police set up concrete barriers and closed streets and bridges in an effort to contain and separate the rival groups. (AP Photo/Moriah Ratner)
A "Banana Bloc Dance Party" gathering is held near Battleship Oregon Memorial Marine Park on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in downtown Portland, Ore. Hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed the downtown area, as police set up concrete barriers and closed streets and bridges in an effort to contain and separate the rival groups. (AP Photo/Moriah Ratner)
Left-aligning protesters gather near Battleship Oregon Memorial Marine Park on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in downtown Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Moriah Ratner)
A posted sign reads "Be Safe. August 17th" is posted in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Right-wing groups and counterprotesters gathered in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday and authorities set up concrete barriers and closed streets in an effort to contain the groups. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
A member of the Proud Boys, who declined to give his name, carries a flag before the start of a protest in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Police have mobilized to prevent clashes between conservative groups and counter-protesters who plan to converge in the city. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Anti-fascist counter-demonstrators cross the Burnside Bridge across the Willamette River from the west side of the city to the east side in search of the far-right group, the Proud Boys, in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Self-described anti-fascists vowed to confront the rally while leaders from the far right urged their followers to turn out in large numbers to protest the arrests of multiple members of right-wing groups in the run-up to the event. Antifa members often cover their faces with masks, making it harder to identify them. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
Police officers ride on the side of a van as right-wing demonstrators and counter-protesters gather in Portland, Ore., for an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Police seized metal poles, bear spray and other weapons as hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Black-clad protesters, gathered to oppose conservative groups staging an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally, hold signs in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Police have mobilized to prevent clashes between conservative groups and counter-protesters who plan to converge in the city. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Police officers ride on the side of a vehicle as right-wing demonstrators and counter-protesters gather in Portland, Ore., for an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Right-wing groups and counterprotesters gathered in downtown Portland and authorities set up concrete barriers and closed streets in an effort to contain the two groups.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators plant a flag in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the situation was "potentially dangerous and volatile" but as of early afternoon most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge and police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black clad, helmet and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters — known as antifa — from following them. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Joseph Oakman and fellow Proud Boys plant a flag in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the situation was "potentially dangerous and volatile" but as of early afternoon most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge and police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black clad, helmet and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters — known as antifa — from following them. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A member of the Proud Boys, who declined to give his name, carries a flag before the start of a protest in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Police have mobilized to prevent clashes between conservative groups and counter-protesters who plan to converge in the city. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Joseph Oakman, a member of the Proud Boys, wears body armor during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Right-wing groups and counterprotesters gathered in downtown Portland and authorities set up concrete barriers and closed streets in an effort to contain the two groups.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The group includes organizer Joe Biggs, in green hat, and Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, holding megaphone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A conservative demonstrator, who declined to give his name, rallies in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Police have mobilized to prevent clashes between conservative groups and counter-protesters who converged on the city. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A counter-protester confronts members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the situation was "potentially dangerous and volatile" but as of early afternoon most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge and police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black clad, helmet and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters — known as antifa — from following them. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Joseph Oakman, a member of the Proud Boys, wears body armor during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Right-wing groups and counterprotesters gathered in downtown Portland and authorities set up concrete barriers and closed streets in an effort to contain the two groups.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Black-clad protesters, gathered to oppose conservative groups staging an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally, hold signs in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Police have mobilized to prevent clashes between conservative groups and counter-protesters who plan to converge in the city. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Police have mobilized to prevent clashes between conservative groups and counter-protesters who converged on the city. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march along the Willamette River during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Police have mobilized to prevent clashes between conservative groups and counter-protesters who converged on the city. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march along the Willamette River during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Police have mobilized to prevent clashes between conservative groups and counter-protesters who converged on the city. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Right-wing demonstrators and counter-protesters gather in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Police seized metal poles, bear spray and other weapons as hundreds of far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators swarmed downtown Portland. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The group includes organizer Joe Biggs, center in green hat, and Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, holding megaphone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A man yells as right-wing demonstrators and counter-protesters gather in Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the situation was "potentially dangerous and volatile" but as of early afternoon most of the right-wing groups had left the area via a downtown bridge and police used officers on bikes and in riot gear to keep black clad, helmet and mask-wearing anti-fascist protesters — known as antifa — from following them. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)