GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are searching for witnesses of a crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of West Powell Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. where a witness told police that two vehicles were racing when they struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was wearing a helmet. He is expected to survive.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The other driver left the scene.

Gresham police

No arrests or citations have been issued, police said. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the possible racing before the crash is asked to call Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.